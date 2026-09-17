Smut Slam DC: Au Naturel

About This Event

Play sexy games, win sexy prizes at this inclusive real-life storytelling open mic-- a rowdy, warm, welcoming pub night out! How it works: -This is a storytelling OPEN MIC– that means you’re the show! -Audience members can sign up to tell a 5 minute story about something real AND CONSENSUAL that happened to them in their s*x lives. -A panel of local celebrity judges scores each teller, and the top 3 tellers go home with a prize– spicy toys, books, event memberships, safer s*x supplies. -There’s also the F*ckbucket, where audience members can write down anonymous questions (about s*x ed, relationships, resources, etc) or spicy confessions, and your femme-cee Diva Darling will read them aloud between stories. At the end of the night, all F*ckbucket entries are put into a raffle for a prize from our sponsor Uberlube! This month, our theme is "Au Naturel". (Our themes are always just a prompt-- not a requirement!) As hot human summer yields to sweaters-and-boot-knockin' season, let's celebrate the transition with one of the most thrillingly primal ways to get carnal: outdoor nookie! Inform your Gentle Readers of your breathlessly-Bridgerton-esque dalliance in a picturesque pond, or make us gasp over your gritty reboot in an alley with your ex. Did tree-hugging turn into tree-humping the last time you were at Pagan Smex Camp? As Cole Porter sang, "Birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas do it" (yikes!) so bring us your most biological stories of what comes naturally!