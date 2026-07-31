SH!TOMATO / The Peopling / Simmone Wrath / Inter Not Milan
Monday, August 3, 2026

SH!TOMATO / The Peopling / Simmone Wrath / Inter Not Milan

6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC
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About This Event

SH!TOMATO – A cacophony of noise rock, psych, trip-hop and jazz, SH!TOMATO defies easy categorization, pulling listeners into a swirling soundscape of controlled chaos and hypnotic rhythms. The record thrives on unpredictability, shifting effortlessly between distorted walls of sound, eerie downtempo beats, and moments of improvisational brilliance. At its core is one half of long-time AD mainstays Comfort Food, bringing a raw, exploratory energy, blurring the lines between structure and spontaneity.

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Date

Monday, August 3, 2026 07:30 pm
Doors open at 7:00pm

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