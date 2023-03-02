SHE:DC MICRO-GRANT HAPPY HOUR

Join us as we toast, taste and shop goods from women business owners. Cast your vote on who should take home the $2000 and $1000 grants.

Drinks = Donation /// Donation = Money into the SHE:DC MICRO-GRANT FUND so we can give out more $$$!

AGENDA

5-6:15PM Toasting + Tasting + Shopping

6:15PM- 3 Minute Flash Talks from Makers- Learn how this money could impact their business

6:30-7:15PM- Vote + more Shopping + Tasting+ Toasting!

7:15PM- Award Announced

SHE:DC is an initiative to illuminate women entrepreneurs, powered by Shop Made in DC.In March, correlating with Women’s History Month, SHE:DC celebrates artists, makers and women supporting creative women in a variety of events including a curated art show featuring up to 200 DMV women artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging businesses and a final pitch competition for the SHE:DC Microgrant.