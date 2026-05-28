Senator Tim Kaine celebrates Juneteenth at Blues Alley with Dave Kline Band

Tim Kaine joins Dave Kline Band and acclaimed guest musicians including Chick Corea’s Grammy-winning trombonist of 22 years, powerhouse singer Abena Koomson-Davis (on Natalie Merchant’s latest album in two duets), and soul shaking band, performing contemporary and classic songs in the spirit of Juneteenth. Dave Kline rips on electric violin – his last album #1 on jazz charts. Senator Kaine on harmonica and vocals.

7pm show – https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=D101D38A-C012-7270-1D983191FB785ADA

9:30pm show – https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=D101D45C-FD2D-DEF1-D1E1A9D25D9DC09F