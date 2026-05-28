Senator Tim Kaine celebrates Juneteenth at Blues Alley with Dave Kline Band
Friday, June 19, 2026

Senator Tim Kaine celebrates Juneteenth at Blues Alley with Dave Kline Band

1073 Rear Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Blues Alley

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$57

About This Event

Tim Kaine joins Dave Kline Band and acclaimed guest musicians including Chick Corea’s Grammy-winning trombonist of 22 years, powerhouse singer Abena Koomson-Davis (on Natalie Merchant’s latest album in two duets), and soul shaking band, performing contemporary and classic songs in the spirit of Juneteenth. Dave Kline rips on electric violin – his last album #1 on jazz charts. Senator Kaine on harmonica and vocals.

7pm show – https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=D101D38A-C012-7270-1D983191FB785ADA
9:30pm show – https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=D101D45C-FD2D-DEF1-D1E1A9D25D9DC09F

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JazzLive MusicLive performances

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Date

Friday, June 19, 2026 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Blues Alley
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