Friday, March 31, 2023

Salsa Social at Bryant St. Market

670 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Bloomingdale // Eckington

Bryant St. Market

$15

About This Event

Let’s ring in Spring with Friday nights full of dancing, joy, and a great time!

Beginning March 31st, Salsa Socials will be hosted at D.C.’s latest food hall: Bryant Street Market!

DATES

Friday, March 31st
Friday, April 7th
Friday, April 14th
Friday, April 21st

SCHEDULE

7-8 p.m.: Intro to salsa class by Ardiente Dance Company

8-10 p.m.: Latin music & a variety of music styles played by DJ Ellz

Dancers of all levels are welcome to a no-judge zone! Kids are welcome 🙂

An array of local dining experiences inside a spacious food hall and cocktails from Bar Alegria will be available for purchase. Complimentary spirit tastings from Ilegal Mezcal, High Road Spirits, and Tradewinds Wines will be served.

