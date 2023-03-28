Salsa Social at Bryant St. Market

Saturday, March 25th, 2023 @ 1:30:pm
Hello Betty’s Anchor Drop Party
Hello Betty
Bryant St. MarketMore details
Let’s ring in Spring with Friday nights full of dancing, joy, and a great time!
Beginning March 31st, Salsa Socials will be hosted at D.C.’s latest food hall: Bryant Street Market!
DATES
Friday, March 31st
Friday, April 7th
Friday, April 14th
Friday, April 21st
SCHEDULE
7-8 p.m.: Intro to salsa class by Ardiente Dance Company
8-10 p.m.: Latin music & a variety of music styles played by DJ Ellz
Dancers of all levels are welcome to a no-judge zone! Kids are welcome 🙂
An array of local dining experiences inside a spacious food hall and cocktails from Bar Alegria will be available for purchase. Complimentary spirit tastings from Ilegal Mezcal, High Road Spirits, and Tradewinds Wines will be served.
