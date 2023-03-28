Salsa Social at Bryant St. Market

Let’s ring in Spring with Friday nights full of dancing, joy, and a great time!

Beginning March 31st, Salsa Socials will be hosted at D.C.’s latest food hall: Bryant Street Market!

DATES

Friday, March 31st

Friday, April 7th

Friday, April 14th

Friday, April 21st

SCHEDULE

7-8 p.m.: Intro to salsa class by Ardiente Dance Company

8-10 p.m.: Latin music & a variety of music styles played by DJ Ellz

Dancers of all levels are welcome to a no-judge zone! Kids are welcome 🙂

An array of local dining experiences inside a spacious food hall and cocktails from Bar Alegria will be available for purchase. Complimentary spirit tastings from Ilegal Mezcal, High Road Spirits, and Tradewinds Wines will be served.