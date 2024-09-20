Rosslyn Fall Fest

Celebrate the start of autumn with the Rosslyn BID at Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1-6 p.m.! Join us at Gateway Park for an afternoon of fall-favorite activities for all ages to help welcome the season of crisp air and colorful leaves.

We’ll have live music by Jessica Allossery and Rock Creek Kings, food trucks, hard cider tastings, and more fall fun! Plus our highly-anticipated pie eating contest will be back, which you can register for on-site. Pies will be provided by our friends at Open Road, and partcipation is first-come, first served.

For those interested in cider tastings (21+), tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Basic entry (excluding tastings) is free – just select “general admission” when ordering a ticket.

Be sure to bring a valid ID, as they will be checked upon entry. Cider tasting participants must be 21+, but all ages are welcome to enjoy the live music and other fall festivities.

Stay tuned to this page and the Rosslyn BID events page for more details to come. You won’t want to miss out on the fun!