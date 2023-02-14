Rosslyn BID Singles Meet Up!

Spring back into the dating pool at the next Rosslyn BID Singles Meetup! In partnership with DC Fray, we’re bringing you another opportunity to get to know area singles (and maybe even find the one!) at Continental Pool Lounge. Join us Wednesday, March 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a fun and pressure-free evening of happy hour mingling!

There will be icebreaker games and music to help start the conversation with someone new. You’ll also receive a free drink upon arrival, and have the chance to enter multiple raffles to win a gift card to Continental Pool Lounge!

Registration is $13 per person and will be maxed at 40 people. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted for $15 per person at the door.

Secure your spot today!

Age Requirement: 21+