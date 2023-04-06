Popular

Sunday, April 9, 2023

RiverRun Festival Film Screening: Man on Wire and Q&A with Philippe Petit

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566

Justice Forum at The Kennedy Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free. Registration Required.

About This Event

Following a screening of Man on Wire, legendary French high-wire artist Philippe Petit, whose incredible feats include tight-rope walks across Niagara Falls and between the towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, will relate his experiences making the award-winning film and answer questions from the audience.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, April 9, 2023 03:00 pm
Doors open at 3:00 pm

Location

Justice Forum at The Kennedy Center
View Map