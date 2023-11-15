Queer Altars Workshop with Artist Stephanie Mercedes

The Nicholson Project invites the LGBTQIA+ community to a gathering and workshop led by our current artist-in-residence, Stephanie Mercedes, as part of her new “Queer Altars” project. In this project, Mercedes hopes to reimagine how we can celebrate our queer community, moving away from the often-martyred representation. Participants who attend will have the option to pose for photographs that Mercedes will use in designing future Queer Altars that she will craft from melted weapons that will celebrate not the lives that have been lost to gun violence but instead each other. Light food and drinks will be provided.

“Queer Altars” is supported by a Community Grant from the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.