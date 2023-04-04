Saturday, March 25th, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Free Concert Series at Founders Row
Founders Row
Karma DC
Pure Poetry Live is an Open Mic platform where Artists and Supporters of art come together and #ShareTheirheARTthroughART
KARMA DC LIVE MUSIC VENUE is sure to provide the perfect atmosphere for our event. Whether you’re a seasoned poet or just starting out, you’ll find a supportive community of fellow artist at our event. Even if you’re not a poet yourself, you’ll love the energy and creativity that’s in the room. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience something truly special. We can’t wait to see you at Pure Poetry Live!
