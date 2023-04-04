Thursday, April 6, 2023

Pure Poetry Live

2221 Adams Pl NE Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Karma DC

$15 - $170

About This Event

Pure Poetry Live is an Open Mic platform where Artists and Supporters of art come together and #ShareTheirheARTthroughART

KARMA DC LIVE MUSIC VENUE is sure to provide the perfect atmosphere for our event. Whether you’re a seasoned poet or just starting out, you’ll find a supportive community of fellow artist at our event. Even if you’re not a poet yourself, you’ll love the energy and creativity that’s in the room. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience something truly special. We can’t wait to see you at Pure Poetry Live!

Date

Thursday, April 6, 2023 06:30 pm
Doors open at 6:30

Location

Karma DC
