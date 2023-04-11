Saturday, May 20, 2023

Preakness Live 2023

5201 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Baltimore

Pimlico Race Course

$70 +

About This Event

Preakness Stakes and Pimlico Race Course have announced that fourteen-time GRAMMY Award-winner Bruno Mars will headline Preakness LIVE

As part of the Baltimore 1/ST campaign, Preakness LIVE will celebrate the best of Baltimore and beyond. Taking over the Pimlico infield on race day, the festival will feature a full day of live music with additional performances with performances by Grammy-nominated musical duo SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove, Baltimore’s own DJ Quicksilva, and many more.

Date

Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Location

Pimlico Race Course
