Preakness Live 2023

Preakness Stakes and Pimlico Race Course have announced that fourteen-time GRAMMY Award-winner Bruno Mars will headline Preakness LIVE

As part of the Baltimore 1/ST campaign, Preakness LIVE will celebrate the best of Baltimore and beyond. Taking over the Pimlico infield on race day, the festival will feature a full day of live music with additional performances with performances by Grammy-nominated musical duo SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove, Baltimore’s own DJ Quicksilva, and many more.