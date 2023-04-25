Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Party & Prance

1410 14th St NW Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle U Street

Trade

Free +

Party & Prance (PnP) is haus of bambi’s queer-centric, gender-inclusive ballet class and happy hour.

We believe that dance education is for everyone no matter gender identity or movement history and we invite you to come prance with us and practice ballet fundamentals at the bar(re) in a joyful and supportive atmosphere!

You can catch Party & Prance the last Tuesday of the month from 6:30-7:30pm at TRADE Bar in Logan Circle in DC and keep an eye out for special popup PnPs!!!

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 06:30 pm
Doors open at 6:30

