OutLoud Sports Festival 2024
Thursday, August 29, 2024

OutLoud Sports Festival 2024: August 29- September 1

West Hollywood

$55+

About This Event

Join West Hollywood from August 29 through September 1 for the Los Angeles OutLoud Sports Festival, celebrating Queer friends and allies from across the USA!

Featuring kickball, dodgeball, turf soccer, sand volleyball, doubles tennis, and pickleball tournaments, there’s something for everyone. Early bird registration starts at $55, offering participants an All-Access Festival Wristband for multiple parties and celebrations, including a pool party at Hotel Ziggy, an opening gala celebration sponsored by LA RAMS, a Weho Bar Crawl, and a closing party at Heart sponsored by Angel City FC.

With tournament divisions for all skill levels and a host hotel boasting great views and an amazing pool, this weekend promises unforgettable summer fun.

