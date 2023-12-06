Open Goal Project Celebration of Soccer

The Open Goal Project end of the year celebration will be at at the Festival Center in Adams Morgan (1640 Columbia RD NW) from 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on 12/9. Join us for food, drinks, and powerful stories of impact from an amazing year of growth for our organization. We’ll also be showing the MLS Cup Final, kicking off at 4 p.m., on our two projector screens. Come for a few minutes, a few hours, or the entire time!

All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting Open Goal Project and our 100% free-to-play club, DCFC.