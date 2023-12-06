Open Goal Project Celebration of Soccer
Saturday, December 9, 2023

Open Goal Project Celebration of Soccer

1640 Columbia Road, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

The Festival Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Adult $25 Child 10-18 $10 Child Under 10 Free

About This Event

The Open Goal Project end of the year celebration will be at at the Festival Center in Adams Morgan (1640 Columbia RD NW) from 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on 12/9. Join us for food, drinks, and powerful stories of impact from an amazing year of growth for our organization. We’ll also be showing the MLS Cup Final, kicking off at 4 p.m., on our two projector screens. Come for a few minutes, a few hours, or the entire time!

All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting Open Goal Project and our 100% free-to-play club, DCFC.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, December 9, 2023 04:00 pm
Doors open at 04:00 pm

Location

The Festival Center
View Map