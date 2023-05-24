Moveius Contemporary Ballet Presents “Impressions”

This evening-length performance features a diverse repertoire of dance works from Moveius Contemporary Ballet inspired by nature, memory, and imagination. Each piece highlights and supports the athleticism and talent of the DC-based professional ballet company, taking audience members on a dream-like journey of movement expression. Choreographed by Artistic Director and Founder, Diana Movius, Ballet Master, Alvaro Palau, and in-house company member, Elizabeth Watson, Impressions will be performed at Dance Loft on 14, Friday, June 2nd, and Sunday, June 4th.

Join us after Friday evening’s performance for a reception with the Artistic Director and dancers! The reception includes remarks from Diana Movius, Founder and Artistic Director of Dance Loft, as well as complimentary hors d’oeuvres, desserts, wine, and beer.