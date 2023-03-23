The Nicholson Project presents Mourning Stutter, a solo exhibition by NY-based artist Zachary Fabri, informed by the successive murders of Black people by police officers in public space. In his first solo exhibition in Washington, DC, Fabri explores the ways in which trauma is stored in the body—how it is remembered or forgotten. Through video, photographs, sound, text, and sculpture, he reclaims the freedom to access and hold public space without fear but also asserts the necessity to imagine, build, and experience joy freely in the public sphere.

On View May 6th through August 12th, 2023

Gallery Hours: Saturdays, 12-4pm, and by appointment