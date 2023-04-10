Community Submitted

Mount Vernon Summerfest

George Washington's Mount Vernon

$48

More than 30 craft beers from Virginia breweries are available to sample at Mount Vernon Summerfest. Your ticket includes a commemorative tasting cup and 8 tasting tickets. Additional tastings are available to purchase on-site. Enjoy foods made using traditional ingredients and methods from the Half Crown Bakehouse and live music by The Fly Birds.

Friday, June 9, 2023 06:00 pm
