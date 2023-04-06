Sunday, May 7, 2023

Mother’s Day – Flower Arranging Workshop

3128 M St NW Washington, DC 20007

$55

About This Event

Want to learn the art of flower arranging? And take home a gift for you or your mom!

G﻿et a lesson from master florist, Valencia, founder of Plant Matter, on how to create the perfect bouquet. She will review color composition and types of flowers to make an arrangement for you, your mom or grandmother, or favorite aunt.

T﻿ea and Light bites will be served.

Doors open at 11 AM

