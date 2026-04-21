Mother’s Day Brunch at Iron Gate

WHAT: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a heartfelt, chef-driven brunch at Iron Gate, where every dish tells a personal story. This one-day-only menu is inspired by the favorite recipes and cravings of the mothers behind the restaurant’s team, bringing together flavors rooted in family traditions, heritage, and memory. Guests can enjoy standout dishes like Blue Crab Benedict with Old Bay béarnaise, Spring Lamb Arancini with mint salsa verde, and a Whole Oak Grilled Branzino, alongside indulgent sweets like a Big Ol’ Cinnamon Roll and Texas Sheet Cake.

WHEN: Sunday, May 10, 2026 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

WHERE: Iron Gate 1734 N ST NW, WASHINGTON DC 20036

WHY: This Mother’s Day, Iron Gate offers more than just brunch, it’s a tribute to the women who shaped the way we cook, gather, and celebrate. By spotlighting dishes inspired by the mothers of its team, the restaurant creates an experience that feels intimate, nostalgic, and deeply meaningful. It’s an opportunity to honor moms with a meal that reflects love, tradition, and the stories that live on through food. Reservations are strongly encouraged for this special, limited seating experience.