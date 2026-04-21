Mother’s Day at La Vie – A Waterfront Brunch Celebration to Remember

WHAT: Celebrate Mother’s Day in style at La Vie with an elevated Mediterranean-inspired brunch experience set against the stunning waterfront views of The Wharf. Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish buffet featuring an abundant seafood display, refined carving stations, and an exquisite selection of desserts. Highlights include fresh oysters, lobster tails, crab legs, Mornay Lobster Mac & Cheese, and deviled eggs topped with caviar, alongside a fresh juice station and a dedicated barista crafting custom coffee creations. Thoughtfully designed to honor Mom, this experience blends culinary excellence with a vibrant, elegant atmosphere.

WHEN: Sunday, May 10, 2026 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Kitchen closes at 3:00 PM)

All reservations are two-hour dining experiences.

WHERE: La Vie

DETAILS:

$115 per adult | $50 per child (10 & under)

Credit card required to secure reservation (charged only in case of late cancellation or no-show)

20% service charge and applicable taxes apply

15-minute grace period for reservations; complete parties required for seating

Mother’s Day bouquets available for purchase (sold separately; delivered to table)

Outside desserts permitted with an additional fee

Reservations HERE.