Uncorked: DC

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Saturday, April 25, 2026

Uncorked: DC

1500 South Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Navy Yard // Capitol Riverfront

Nationals Park

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From $89.03

About This Event

Join us for the 3rd annual Uncorked: DC on April 25th at Nat’s Park. Enjoy a night of amazing wines and good times with an epic view.

🥂 Sip & swirl over 100 wines, bubblies and cocktails from across the globe,
🌮 Enjoy favorite local food trucks,
🎶 Dance the night away to a perfectly curated mix by our DJ
⚾️ Enjoy the amazing view overlooking this iconic field.

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DJEventsFood + Drink

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Date

Saturday, April 25, 2026 06:00 pm

Location

Nationals Park
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