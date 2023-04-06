Mosaic: Unseen

Go Inside the Time-Shifting World of Unseen

From Istanbul to Gaza, Turkey, and Philadelphia, our latest production traverses the globe with American conflict photographer Mia. After waking up in her ex-girlfriend’s apartment with no recollection of how she got there, Mia turns to her camera to piece together lost time. Vignettes from her past meet the present as she searches for the truth on a cross-cultural, time-shifting journey.

April 6 – April 23