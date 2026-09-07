Mosaic 2026-27 Somewhere Over the Border

Somewhere Over the Border

By Brian Quijada | Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell | Choreogrpahed by Tony Thomas | Music Directed by William Knowles

September 10 – October 4, 2026

DC Premiere

Dorothy becomes Reina in this fresh take on The Wizard of Oz from Brian Quijada, the award-winning creator and star of Mexodus, which premiered at Mosaic ahead of back-to-back Off-Broadway runs. Inspired by the true story of his mother’s immigration in the 1970s, Somewhere over the Border takes audiences on a musical journey from El Salvador to America featuring cumbia, Mexican mariachi boleros, rock, hip hop, and more! As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers, and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind to build a better life for them both. With equal parts joyful whimsy and harrowing truth, Somewhere Over the Border is a timely new musical that honors the grit and resilience of the immigrant’s journey and reminds us of the humanity of all our neighbors.

Special Events and Open Captioned Performances

Artist Conversation with Tony Thomas: Saturday, September 12 at 7:30PM

Curious about what went into the making of Somewhere Over the Border? Come join choreographer Tony Thomas to hear about the process behind the production and his artistic practice.

Tabling and Resources with the AMICA Center: Friday, September 18 at 7:30PM

The AMICA Center for Immigrant Rights joins Mosaic before the performance to offer resources on how to support the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Intergenerational Matinee: Thursday, October 1 at 11AM

After watching Somewhere Over the Border together, middle and high school students and seniors will engage in a post-show conversation with Mosaic’s artists and one another.

Latin Dance Lesson with Washington Performing Arts: Friday, October 2 at 7:30PM

Mosaic partners with Washington Performing Arts to welcome Mars Arts D.C. artist Carolina Dancelina for a post-show Latin dance lesson on the stage of Somewhere Over the Border!

Post-Show Concert with Washington Performing Arts: Saturday, October 3 at 7:30PM

Somewhere Over the Border‘s Washington Performing Arts partnership brings the Grammy-nominated Mars Arts D.C. Artist Jonathan Acosta joins Mosaic for a post-show concert!

OC Performance and Artist Talkback: Sunday, October 4 at 3PM

Curious about what went into the making of Somewhere Over the Border? Come join the cast to learn more about the making of the show and their unique connections to the work. This performance is open captioned and the talkback following is ASL interpreted.