moony w/ Liam Bauman

moony

For Fans of: Fontaines D.C., Wolf Alice, MGMT

After releasing and touring his debut album WARNING HIGH CUBE from 2024-2025, Singapore-raised now Nashville-based Seth Findley (moony) established himself as a creative force to be reckoned with in the independent alternative rock scene of Nashville. His ever-growing cult-like fanbase of self-deemed ”moonies” bonds over rich visuals, dense lore, singable anthems, and captivating live shows in the “moonyverse” – a hidden pocket of Earth where all are welcome but only the brave and curious have entered.

moony is hitting the road this fall touring his sophomore album “William Trimtoe.” William Trimtoe is a 19th century Scotch-Irish folktale turned children’s folk rhyme turned moony’s sophomore album, a journey deep into consciousness and the metaphysical battle of reality that fuels the entropy of our fragile existence amidst all of its pain, fear, confusion, beauty, love, and wonder. A no holds barred expression of the deepest parts of himself, moony goes for broke and delivers his self-produced masterpiece. Bold, brash, and at times chaotic yet surprisingly palpable, William Trimtoe is an hour long fever dream of alternative rock-centric songs that dip their multi-genre toes into hardcore, psychedelic, electronic, singer-songwriter, indie, and even Gaelic folk

Raw, vulnerable, and often unhinged, moony wastes no time getting to the heart of the matter with his music coinciding world-building. Songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist blurring the line between genres showcasing a sonic landscape of edgy alt-rock, hardcore, punk mellow indie, and a touch of catchy pop, moony is at full form after having spent the origin of his musical career as the frontman and primary songwriter of indie rock trio outfit Honest Men before their disbandment in 2022. “This was never meant to be a pristine, polished thing,” moony explains. “It’s the messy, unpolished side of me that needs an outlet. It’s not that I think I’m doing something revolutionary, but I’m not going to let myself overthink this. It’s been very personally rewarding.”