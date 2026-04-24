Margaritas That Pay You Back: Cinco de Mayo at Elegancia

WHAT: Elegancia is turning Cinco de Mayo into a multi-day celebration with bold flavors, festive energy, and an interactive twist designed to reward guests. From May 1 through May 10, guests can explore a limited-time menu featuring four vibrant margaritas ($15 each), including the tropical Al Pastor Margarita with pineapple and Mexican syrup, the classic Tony’s Margarita, the fiery La Picante Margarita with Hellfire bitters, and the refreshing Fresca Margarita with watermelon and amontillado sherry. The menu is complemented by an indulgent Esquites Dip, inspired by the beloved Mexican street snack.

The celebration peaks on Saturday, May 2, with a lively day party from 2 PM to 5 PM, complete with a DJ, giveaways, and surprise moments designed to keep the energy high.

Adding to the excitement, Elegancia introduces a “Margaritas That Pay You Back” experience. Guests who order any Cinco de Mayo margarita alongside a bite will receive a special coaster with a QR code, unlocking a $10 rebate when they upload their receipt—bringing an unexpected and rewarding twist to the festivities.

WHEN: Saturday, May 2 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

WHERE: Elegancia – 1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

WHY: With dynamic cocktails, craveable bites, and an immersive atmosphere, Elegancia offers a fresh, fun, and flavorful way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style.

Additional Details:

Offer valid for guests 21+. Purchase must include one promotional cocktail and one food item. Guests can redeem $10 by scanning the QR code provided on-site and uploading their receipt.