Makers Market at Westpost brings together 20 local creators and artists for an afternoon of outdoor shopping on the plaza. Explore trendy and unique creations, enjoy ambient music from the live DJ, and take in all the plaza has to offer from tasty dining options to retail shops and services. The markets are free to attend and parking is available on-site.

The Market will be open on the first Sunday of each month starting in April and ending in October, from 11 AM – 4 PM. Each market will feature some new vendors and some returning vendors.

April 2nd

May 7th

June 4th

July 2nd

August 6th

September 3rd

October 1st

Do you want to know about the upcoming events and all the happenings at Westpost? Reserve your free ticket to get market updates and be added to our VIP subscriber list.

For a full list of restaurants and to make reservations, click here.

Enjoy Sip & Stroll at Westpost. When you purchase an alcoholic beverage at any of our restaurants you can carry that beverage with you around the property.