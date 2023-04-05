Community Submitted

Friday, April 7, 2023

Madams of DC Walking Tour

1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20004, US
Downtown

Willard Intercontinental Hotel

$25

About This Event

Washington experienced an unprecedented rise in prostitution during and after the Civil War. During this period, Pennsylvania Avenue became DC’s most notorious red light district, from the ramshackle “boarding houses” of Murder Bay to the glamorous pleasure houses of Marble Alley, all within sight of the Capitol. Also, a new profession for women was rising, that of the “female lobbyist.” This tour will introduce you to some of the most notorious women of mid-19th Century DC.

Tour runs approximately 2 – 2.5 hours. Route starts at the Willard Intercontinental and travels down Pennsylvania Avenue, which was the main thoroughfare along which DC’s red light district arose. There is a half-way stop at Hill Country BBQ for a bathroom break and refreshments. Tour ends at the National Museum of the American Indian.

Friday, April 7, 2023 07:00 pm
Willard Intercontinental Hotel
