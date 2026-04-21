LPF Greater Washington Open House

Greater Washington! Are you ready to make history?!

Join us for our first ever Open House event at LPF Greater Washington! Stop by May 16 from 11am – 1pm to tour the warehouse, enjoy snacks and refreshments, enter our raffle, and meet the staff and community members who make it all possible.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter, curious about what we do, or looking to drop off donated sports equipment, this is the perfect opportunity to connect with the LPF Greater Washington community.

Bring your sports equipment donations to the Open House to receive an extra entry into our grand prize raffle for a Total Wine certificate for a private wine class valued at $600 (up to 20 people) and LPF swag!

RSVPs are recommended but not required to attend. We can’t wait to see you there!

Event Date: May 16th from 11 AM to 1 PM