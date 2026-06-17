Say hello to Lobster Tuesdays! Because who said indulgence has to wait for the weekend?

Join us to indulge in 1.25lb fresh whole lobsters with potatoes, half a corn on the cob, lemon, and lots of butter for just $24.99 !!!

****** Reservations are required to guarantee a lobster******

We order fresh lobsters based on bookings. Our full regular menu is still available, and not everyone at the table needs to order lobster. Walk-ins are always welcome and we’re happy to try to accommodate walk-in lobster requests if we have extras, but availability can’t be guaranteed without a reservation.