Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Roofers UnionMore details
Say hello to Lobster Tuesdays! Because who said indulgence has to wait for the weekend?
Join us to indulge in 1.25lb fresh whole lobsters with potatoes, half a corn on the cob, lemon, and lots of butter for just $24.99 !!!
****** Reservations are required to guarantee a lobster******
We order fresh lobsters based on bookings. Our full regular menu is still available, and not everyone at the table needs to order lobster. Walk-ins are always welcome and we’re happy to try to accommodate walk-in lobster requests if we have extras, but availability can’t be guaranteed without a reservation.
Share with friends