The National Mall is home to DC’s most famous memorials and monuments. They tell the story of our nation – but at first glance, the scope of the story seems limited. While representations of women on the National Mall are few and far between, there is a rich thread of women’s history behind the granite and marble of these famous sites.

TOPIC: Military, Matriarchs, and Monuments: Visit sites along the National Mall’s reflecting pool that explore women’s roles in military service. Explore the iconic Vietnam Women’s Memorial and travel back in time to learn about the WASP and 6888 during World War Two. Circle through the Korean Veterans Memorial the DC War Memorial honoring WW1 troops. Join your TOHO tour on a walk to honor women who served and sacrificed during times of conflict and combat.