A listening party that crosses continents, languages and genres and explores music at the intersection of faith, culture & politics.

Join us for a special Ramadan edition of Listening While Muslim, including complimentary iftar/dinner + chai to kick things off! Listening While Muslim is a listening party hosted by Asad Ali Jafri (aka DJ Ase Wonder) and Abdul-Rehman Malik. LWM is a sonic soul journey that crosses continents, languages and genres and explores music at the intersection of faith, culture and politics. Presented in partnership with Bol and Creative Grounds DC.

Limited seats available, registration on Eventbrite required. Admission is not guaranteed, so come early!