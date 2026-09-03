LATIN SPIRITS WALKAROUND TASTING

About This Event

Taste 24 Exclusive Spirit Selections, Mini-Cocktails & Bites + Bring Your Favorite Bottles Home! Goldfinch Social at The Roost | 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE Sunday, September 20th | 2:00pm - 4:00pm | $45 For just $45, join us at The Roost for Spirits of Latin America, an immersive walk-around tasting where you’ll sample 24 thoughtfully selected spirits, sip two mini cocktails, and enjoy delicious mini bites while celebrating the remarkable flavors and traditions found throughout Latin America. You'll also have the opportunity to purchase all spirits for takeaway, with special event pricing! Wander through Goldfinch, our beautiful private event space, as you peruse different tasting tables and explore spirits from Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. Taste contrasting expressions selected to showcase the diverse raw materials, regions, production methods, and flavor profiles found both across Latin America and within individual spirit categories. Discover tequila ranging from high-proof blancos to aged and cristalino expressions, explore several styles of mezcal, and get acquainted with distinctive Mexican spirits such as raicilla, sotol, and charanda. Beyond Mexico, compare aged and unaged cachaça, experience different styles of pisco, and taste rums shaped by the unique traditions of several countries. As you make your way through the selections, talk with spirits professionals who will share the stories behind the bottles, offer insight into how they are made, and answer questions along the way. Whether you are deeply interested in spirits or simply curious to try something new, this is an inviting opportunity to explore, taste, and discover something unexpected. Before you leave, explore our pop-up bottle shop featuring a curated selection of spirits from throughout the tasting. Revisit the bottles that caught your attention, chat with our team about your favorites, and take home a standout tequila, mezcal, pisco, cachaça, rum, or lesser-known discovery to continue exploring long after the event. Come celebrate the incredible diversity of Latin American spirits and discover a new favorite bottle, category, or country along the way.