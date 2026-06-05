Kinfolk is Your World Cup Home This Summer

Kinfolk Southern Kitchen is pulling out all the stops for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with live matches on screen, a globally inspired cocktail series, country-themed beers, and a match-day food menu built for big crowds and good times. Pull up to the bar for Smoked Wings ($18), Tacos ($9), Loaded Fries ($15), the Kinfolk Cheeseburger ($25), BBQ Brisket Sandwich ($22), Crispy Chicken Sandwich ($18), Calamari ($19), Cornbread ($8.25), Fries ($9), and Pork Skins ($7.50), all available at the bar and bar tables only.

On the drinks side, the bar team has crafted Featured World Cocktails for competing nations.

The 1776 for USA ($20) brings together Angel’s Envy bourbon, demerara syrup, and Angostura and orange bitters.

The Pitch for Mexico ($20) layers Casamigos reposado, Ilegal mezcal, agave, chocolate and orange bitters, with a tajín rim.

The High Volume Caipirinha for Brazil ($18) is silver cachaça, fresh lime juice, rich simple syrup, and crushed ice.

The Clericó Spritz for Argentina ($18) combines torrontés white wine, peach liqueur, club soda, and fresh fruits.

The Tricolore 75 for France ($18) shakes up Citadelle gin, fresh lemon, sparkling wine, and crème de cassis.

The Three Lions Spritz for England ($18) pours Beefeater gin, Pimm’s No.1, strawberry cordial, lemon, and ginger ale.

The Maple Highball for Canada ($20) is Crown Royal, maple syrup, black walnut bitters, and club soda.

The Golden Boot for Turkey ($20) features Turkish coffee, Aspen vodka, Beylerbeyi raki, cardamom simple syrup, and Tia Maria.

The Seoul Spritz for South Korea ($18) goes soju, fresh lime, ginger beer, and crisp tonic.

The African Palm Punch ($20) brings sodabi palm spirit, pineapple, lime juice, and fiery ginger beer.

Don Julio 1942 co-hosts the party with The Trophy Pour served neat ($38) and The Stadium Manifold, a frozen watermelon paloma or scratch margarita with an inverted Don Julio 1942 Gold Mini ($45). Global Pils and Lagers from Belgium, Germany, Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, and Australia ($8 each) round out the lineup, and house spirits, specialty cocktails, wines by the glass, and beers start at just $5.

WHEN: USA vs Paraguay (June 12, 9PM)

WHERE: Kinfolk Southern Kitchen, 685 Wharf Street SW, Washington, DC 20024. Bar and bar table guests get access to all match-day food and drink specials. Late-night matches transition into full nightlife programming.

WHY: The Wharf deserves a real World Cup destination, and Kinfolk is showing up for every match, every nation, and every round. Whether you are here for the USA, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, or just the vibe, this is where DC watches the beautiful game.