Key Changes: Supreme Chord Turns 18 is an acapella celebration of milestones in life. Turning 18 symbolizes many changes and transitions, and we are excited to share some music to embrace these changes. Key Changes is presented by Supreme Chord, a talented, dynamic, fun-filled a cappella group.

Founded in 2008, we’re a group of young professionals living and working in Maryland, DC, and Virginia who love to make beautiful a cappella music. We pride ourselves on the quality—and range—of our repertoire, with everything from Journey to Olivia Rodrigo, from Jason Derulo to Peter Gabriel.

Just as importantly, we are a tight-knit aca-family and enjoy spending time together, whether we’re rocking the mics before an audience or telling jokes at a movie potluck.

The performance will also feature two distinct D.C.-based ensembles: Chord of Appeals (C-o-A), an all-gender, community-first group founded in 2016, and The Augmented Eight, a men’s group originally formed in 1950 by Ivy League and Stanford alumni. While C-o-A has brought its joyful chorus to venues ranging from local museums to the White House, The Augmented Eight has entertained Washington audiences for over 75 years with a signature blend of old standards, modern pop, jazz, and show tunes. Both groups are thrilled and honored to take the stage to help celebrate the 18th anniversary of their friends, Supreme Chord.