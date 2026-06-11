🎷 Jazzy Sundays in Anacostia is BACK for Year 2! 🎷

Presented by the Anacostia BID and DCity Smokehouse, Jazzy Sundays returns after an incredible first season that proved one thing: this is exactly what the people want.

There’s nothing better than winding down a summer weekend with family and friends—lounging, listening to phenomenal live music, enjoying great food and drinks, and soaking in the atmosphere right here in the heart of Anacostia.

Last year, we brought you 8 unforgettable performances. This year,there will be returning and brand new talent from July 12 through August 30, 2026.

As part of the experience, DCity Smokehouse will be serving up smoky bites and barbecue favorites from their food truck, while the bar keeps the good vibes flowing all afternoon. Come hungry, stay for the music, and enjoy the perfect Sunday soundtrack.

🚨 NEWS ALERT! 🚨

The final Jazzy Sundays of the season will be the return of the Anacostia BID’s Annual Jazz Hop Sound Sessions during Labor Day Weekend. This special edition will take the music beyond the park and throughout the Anacostia Business Corridor, creating a neighborhood-wide celebration of live music, culture, food, and community.

🎶 Bring your friends. Bring your family. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Let’s make Sunday the best day of the week.

📍 Jazzy Sundays in Anacostia

Presented by Anacostia BID + DCity Smokehouse

📅 July 12 – August 30, 2026

🎺 Live Music

🍖 DCity Smokehouse Food Truck

🍹 Bar Service

✨ Community Vibes