Official Fray Event

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Jazzercise on the Plaza

109 Founders Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church Northern Virginia

Founders Row Market Square

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Get ready to groove, sweat and move at DC Fray + Founders Row’s Jazzercise on the Plaza free workout class! Join us for an energizing workout that combines dance, cardio and strength training set to the hottest music beats, brought to us by Jazzercise Falls Church.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just starting your fitness journey, instructors will guide you through a dynamic and fun-filled class suitable for all fitness levels.

RSVP to reserve your spot and score a free snack + drink after class. See you on the dance floor!

Tags

EventsfitnessFray events

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, November 4, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

Founders Row Market Square
View Map