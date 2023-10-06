Get ready to groove, sweat and move at DC Fray + Founders Row’s Jazzercise on the Plaza free workout class! Join us for an energizing workout that combines dance, cardio and strength training set to the hottest music beats, brought to us by Jazzercise Falls Church.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just starting your fitness journey, instructors will guide you through a dynamic and fun-filled class suitable for all fitness levels.

RSVP to reserve your spot and score a free snack + drink after class. See you on the dance floor!