Jazz in The Parks: Langston Hughes II, Kids Opener The Great Zucchini

The region’s most acclaimed jazz musicians are returning to the ever-popular Jazz in The Parks on the Great Lawn this summer! Bring your neighbors and friends for the city’s favorite laid-back summer evenings – listed by Washingtonian magazine as one of the area’s top five outdoor spots to listen to live music just last year! Bring your own picnic, blanket and refreshments, and enjoy popular local food vendors and giveaways, including some delicious Takoma Station, J & J Taqueria, and Atlantic BBQ! Juneberry Garage will be selling wine, beer, cider, and draft Aperol Spritz as well. And Flowers by Alexes will be offering our signature fresh-cut flower bouquets, including our popular three-tier bouquet collection, handcrafted with seasonal blooms and wrapped for easy grab-and-go purchases. Festival guests can also shop a selection of specialty floral arrangements and gifts, perfect for treating themselves or taking home a beautiful reminder of the day.

Stop by the wonderful restaurants around the Marketplace, just a block away up 12th Street. Pick up charcuterie (or a pizza!) at Whole Foods, delicious takeout from Paraiso, or bring the latest one-of-a-kind flavor from The Charmery’s Saturday Sundae dessert lab.

The events start at 5 pm with a children’s performer (get ready to dance!), followed at 6 pm by the headliners.