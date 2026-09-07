Jazz in The Parks: Langston Hughes II, Kids Opener The Great Zucchini
Saturday, September 26, 2026

Jazz in The Parks: Langston Hughes II, Kids Opener The Great Zucchini

1010 Butternut Street Northwest Washington, DC 20012

The Parks at Walter Reed

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

The region’s most acclaimed jazz musicians are returning to the ever-popular Jazz in The Parks on the Great Lawn this summer! Bring your neighbors and friends for the city’s favorite laid-back summer evenings – listed by Washingtonian magazine as one of the area’s top five outdoor spots to listen to live music just last year! Bring your own picnic, blanket and refreshments, and enjoy popular local food vendors and giveaways, including some delicious Takoma Station, J & J Taqueria, and Atlantic BBQJuneberry Garage will be selling wine, beer, cider, and draft Aperol Spritz as well. And Flowers by Alexes will be offering our signature fresh-cut flower bouquets, including our popular three-tier bouquet collection, handcrafted with seasonal blooms and wrapped for easy grab-and-go purchases. Festival guests can also shop a selection of specialty floral arrangements and gifts, perfect for treating themselves or taking home a beautiful reminder of the day.
Stop by the wonderful restaurants around the Marketplace, just a block away up 12th Street. Pick up charcuterie (or a pizza!) at Whole Foods, delicious takeout from Paraiso, or bring the latest one-of-a-kind flavor from The Charmery’s Saturday Sundae dessert lab.

The events start at 5 pm with a children’s performer (get ready to dance!), followed at 6 pm by the headliners.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 26, 2026 05:00 pm

Location

The Parks at Walter Reed
View Map