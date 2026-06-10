Indigo & Shibori 101 Workshop
Sunday, June 14, 2026

Indigo & Shibori 101 Workshop

6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC 20012, United States

Rhizome DC

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About This Event

Itching to get creative? Come dye with me! This class will cover making and dyeing with indigo, including the basics of shibori (Japanese tie-dye). You’ll learn how to:-make an indigo vat-dye with indigo for long-lasting color-tie up the cloth for a variety of beautiful patterns-care for your indigo-dyed itemsEach participant will receive 1 bandana to dye with. All other materials provided. You may bring a few additional items to dye from home. Small to medium sized items with 50% or more natural fiber content work best.. In addition, wear clothing that you don’t mind getting stained. Bring an apron if you wish, and rubber gloves if you have them.

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Date

Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:00 pm

Location

Rhizome DC
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