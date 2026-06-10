Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Indigo & Shibori 101 Workshop
6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC 20012, United States
Rhizome DCMore details
About This Event
Itching to get creative? Come dye with me! This class will cover making and dyeing with indigo, including the basics of shibori (Japanese tie-dye). You’ll learn how to:-make an indigo vat-dye with indigo for long-lasting color-tie up the cloth for a variety of beautiful patterns-care for your indigo-dyed itemsEach participant will receive 1 bandana to dye with. All other materials provided. You may bring a few additional items to dye from home. Small to medium sized items with 50% or more natural fiber content work best.. In addition, wear clothing that you don’t mind getting stained. Bring an apron if you wish, and rubber gloves if you have them.
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