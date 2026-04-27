I [heart] DC: Arts and Activism Party

Celebrate DC’s creative and advocacy communities at the I ❤️ DC: Arts & Activism Party – where art meets action!

I ❤️ DC is an event for and by local creatives, community organizers, and all folx who care about our life together in the District. Local orgs and activists will share their methods for using the arts to activate their causes and offer interactive arts activities to participants of all ages.

Soak in beats from D.J.s Tropigal and Kristy La Rat.

Featured partners include: Free DC, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, Solarpunk DC, Thick Press, Love for Immigrants, La Horchata Zine, Yanci F (Blooming en el Distrito), Juventud Unida por la Independencia DMV, the Friends of Amigos Park, Conscious Futures, and DC/Adapters.

This event is part of the 2026 Being Human Festival and is funded by the National Humanities Center.