Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages
Monday, January 22, 2024

Ellicott City, Savage, Columbia, Glenelg, and Maple Lawn Maryland US

All around Howard County, Maryland

Menus will be specially curated and priced

About This Event

Escape the winter chill and embark on a gastronomic adventure like never before as Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages returns for Winter 2024. Get ready to savor the flavors of the season, as our talented chefs craft delectable dishes that will warm your heart and tantalize your taste buds. From January 22nd to February 4th, join us for a two-week celebration of culinary excellence that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

