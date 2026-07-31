Housing Co. + Sonoa + Mancala

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
The PocketMore details
Housing Co.
For Fans of: The Backseat Lovers, Dayglow, Briston Maroney, Beach Bunny
Housing Co. is an indie rock/pop band based out of Maryland known for their windows-down beach-side drive sensibility, packed with driving guitar and catchy songwriting.
Sonoa
FFO: Death Cab for Cutie, Movements, From Indian Lakes
Sonoa is an NJ-based alternative rock group that blends the riffyness of midwest emo with the understated vocals of indie rock.
Mancala
FFO: Radiohead, The Strokes, Smashing pumpkins, MGMT
Mancala is a DMV based, and self produced art rock group that delves into multiple styles of rock within their debut record “We’re Only Getting Older” which is a dense, lush cacophony of guitars, synthesizers, orchestration, and percussive layers.
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