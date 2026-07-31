Housing Co. + Sonoa + Mancala

Housing Co.

For Fans of: The Backseat Lovers, Dayglow, Briston Maroney, Beach Bunny

Housing Co. is an indie rock/pop band based out of Maryland known for their windows-down beach-side drive sensibility, packed with driving guitar and catchy songwriting.

Sonoa

FFO: Death Cab for Cutie, Movements, From Indian Lakes

Sonoa is an NJ-based alternative rock group that blends the riffyness of midwest emo with the understated vocals of indie rock.

Mancala

FFO: Radiohead, The Strokes, Smashing pumpkins, MGMT

Mancala is a DMV based, and self produced art rock group that delves into multiple styles of rock within their debut record “We’re Only Getting Older” which is a dense, lush cacophony of guitars, synthesizers, orchestration, and percussive layers.