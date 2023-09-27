HOMECOURT DC, JAB ARTS, & FRIENDS PRESENT: ART ALL NIGHT MARKET

Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 @ 7:30:pm
We Are the Weirdos, Mister: District Fray’s Cult Classic Halloween Party
Dock 5 at Union Market
Georgetown ParkMore details
Get ready to immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere as we bring you a night of unbelievable vintage and streetwear shopping, art exhibits, live paintings with DEZCUSTOMZ & Nia Thomas, music, and much more. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find a diverse range of activities that will captivate your senses.
Here’s a list of our curated vintage, streetwear vendors, and featured artist list:
@leen.thrifts & @thatamy.create Retrospect_MD
RematchVintage
jayz.threads
3 Pretty Bestfriends Vtg
ⓢANTIAGO
The Lesbienné House
analog_andres
Whitco Vintage
beatersclub
Bear The Light
Chlolanà (@chlo.lana)
StreetloveDMV
@insearchofgallery
Hella Tuft
888deadgirl
Skuff
Unico
Mingo By Domingo
Riveriswild
DriftersMD
issahoneydip
ninabeeeee
Bratty Couture
No Encores Club
@DiehardRecordss
HomeCourt DMV
UnderratedButUndefeated
Featured artists:
Birdsong
Dieglo
Death By Narwhals
Jhoh
Louis-Antoine Gilbert
Nia Thomas
Rockeats Alcoreza
But that’s not all! We’ve also have a curated music experience with DJ WILDCHILD and Light Installation by Pierre Edwards that will set the stage for an unforgettable night.
Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a avid shopper, or simply looking for a fun night out, the Art All Night Market is the place to be. Join us on September 30th and let your senses be delighted by the creativity and talent that Washington, DC has to offer.
