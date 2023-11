Member Price: Free Learn More

There’s no place like home on the holidays, which is why Carlyle Crossing is bringing the celebration to you! Join us for this festive holiday market, featuring exciting activations like:

Local, seasonal vendors

Arts and crafts station

Live DJ

Ugly sweater contest

A visit from Santa

Free hot chocolate with RSVP

Grab the kids and enjoy the magic of the season with a celebration that’s close to home. RSVP today to reserve your spot!