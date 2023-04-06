High Vibe Tribe – Day Retreat

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
DC Wine Walk Spring 2023
Bethesda Row, H Street/Capital Hill, Clarendon, Georgetown, West Post (5 neighborhoods simultaneously)
Sugar Loaf MountainMore details
Feeling stuck in the city? Need a day to get into nature? Let’s get on the farm. Join me an hour outside of DC for a day of wellness.
💮ONE DAY WELLNESS RETREAT💮
Feeling stuck in the city? Need a day to get into nature? Let's get on the farm.
Join me an hour outside of DC for a day of wellness.
Here’s what’s on the agenda:
✨️10:30 Arrival – Welcome drink
✨️11:00 – Heart Opening Cacao Ceremony – Led by Jamie Sabat @distillandexpress
✨️11:45 – Eucalyptus Bundles – Led by Valencia Wilson @plantmatter.art
✨️12:30 – Candle Pour – Led by Michelle Elizabeth @fireandbloom
✨️1:15 – Farm to table Lunch + Conscious Conversation
✨️2:30 – Restorative Yoga Let by Britt Daniels @prophitfitless.life
✨️3:15 – What is CBD? Learn more about the cannabinoid system. Led by Eve Simonsen @thisisreunion
✨️3:30 – Reiki + Sound Healing Journey – Led by Lexie Tingle @thehealing_circle_ (CBD powered by Reunion)
✨️4:30 – Closing Ceremony | Integration
✨️5:30-7:30 After Party – Comus Inn (15 minutes away)
Spend the day in nature on self care, healing and discovery.
