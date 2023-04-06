Saturday, May 6, 2023

High Vibe Tribe – Day Retreat

13120 Prices Distillery Road Clarksburg, MD 20871
Chevy Chase

Sugar Loaf Mountain

$199

About This Event

Feeling stuck in the city? Need a day to get into nature? Let’s get on the farm. Join me an hour outside of DC for a day of wellness.

💮ONE DAY WELLNESS RETREAT💮

Here’s what’s on the agenda:
✨️10:30 Arrival – Welcome drink
✨️11:00 – Heart Opening Cacao Ceremony – Led by Jamie Sabat @distillandexpress
✨️11:45 – Eucalyptus Bundles – Led by Valencia Wilson @plantmatter.art
✨️12:30 – Candle Pour – Led by Michelle Elizabeth @fireandbloom
✨️1:15 – Farm to table Lunch + Conscious Conversation
✨️2:30 – Restorative Yoga Let by Britt Daniels @prophitfitless.life
✨️3:15 – What is CBD? Learn more about the cannabinoid system. Led by Eve Simonsen @thisisreunion
✨️3:30 – Reiki + Sound Healing Journey – Led by Lexie Tingle @thehealing_circle_ (CBD powered by Reunion)
✨️4:30 – Closing Ceremony | Integration
✨️5:30-7:30 After Party – Comus Inn (15 minutes away)

Spend the day in nature on self care, healing and discovery.

Date

Saturday, May 6, 2023 10:30 am
Doors open at 10:30 AM

Location

