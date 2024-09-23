Heal: Capital City Symphony & Cantate Concert Choir
Saturday, May 17, 2025

Heal: Capital City Symphony & Cantate Concert Choir

1317 G St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, US
Downtown

Church of the Epiphany

Kids 17 and under FREE. All ages must have a ticket.

About This Event

Capital City Symphony and Cantate Concert Choir unite to share a musical meditation on times of trouble in our human experience and the path to healing. Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms depicts life-affirming hope for brotherhood and peace, and Carlos Simon’s Brea(d)th provides a “moving, yearning, admonition for repair” in response to the death of George Floyd. The powerful spoken words – performed by librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph – reflect on sacrifice, loss, and strength and call for a better tomorrow.

Date

Saturday, May 17, 2025 05:00 pm
Doors open at 04:30 pm

Church of the Epiphany
