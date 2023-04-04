Community Submitted

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Searching for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt

201 East Capitol Street SE, WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20003, US

Folger Shakespeare Library

Searching for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt, April 8 – 30. Seek and find the 18 Shakespeare plays first preserved in the Shakespeare First Folio by following the clues at 9 DC Public Library locations and Little Free Libraries across the District. Developed with Game Genius, the Searching for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt is a fun activity to do with family and friends during Shakespeare’s birthday month. Join the hunt to discover stories new and old!

