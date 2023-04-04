Searching for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt, April 8 – 30. Seek and find the 18 Shakespeare plays first preserved in the Shakespeare First Folio by following the clues at 9 DC Public Library locations and Little Free Libraries across the District. Developed with Game Genius, the Searching for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt is a fun activity to do with family and friends during Shakespeare’s birthday month. Join the hunt to discover stories new and old!