Goth Babe is Griff Washburn enjoying himself. Originally from Tennessee, Griff currently lives and writes music on a 30ft sailboat in California. When not on the road touring or at home on the boat, Griff and his dog Sadie are off enjoying the outdoors in either Oregon or California. Snow, surf, and trails are plenty to occupy them in their off-season.

Flipturn and Yoke Lore are opening for Goth Babe’s Anthem show.