Saturday, May 6, 2023

Goth Babe At The Anthem: The Lola Tour

901 Wharf St SW, DC 20024
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

The Anthem

$35.00 - $136.00

About This Event

Goth Babe is Griff Washburn enjoying himself. Originally from Tennessee, Griff currently lives and writes music on a 30ft sailboat in California. When not on the road touring or at home on the boat, Griff and his dog Sadie are off enjoying the outdoors in either Oregon or California. Snow, surf, and trails are plenty to occupy them in their off-season.

Flipturn and Yoke Lore are opening for Goth Babe’s Anthem show.

Date

Saturday, May 6, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 6:30 pm

Location

The Anthem
