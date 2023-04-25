How do we become more than what we’ve lost? Good Grief: Songs of the Moon and The Unbroken Circle is an enveloping dance odyssey that explores, celebrates, and understands the necessity of transformation. Good Grief is created by Tariq O’Meally, awardee of the 2022–23 Local Dance Commissioning Project.

How do we become more than what we’ve lost? Good Grief: Songs of the Moon and The Unbroken Circle is an enveloping dance odyssey that explores, celebrates, and understands the necessity of transformation and transmutation. Good Grief seeks to find the lessons that live inside of the dynamic relationship between grief and praise. Our world continuously collapses and rebuilds. Assembles. Ruptures. Scatters. Assembles again. This work-to-process exults in the need/desire to feel any/everything, understanding that trouble doesn’t last always.

