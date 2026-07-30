Fridays at Fort Totten FREE Concert Series 2026

About This Event

Summer nights just got cooler. Join DC Fray and Art Place for our free concert series, happening on Friday nights throughout the summer. Bring your own chair (or use one of ours) and sit back to enjoy live tunes, food options, beverages, vendors, games, and good community vibes from 6 to 8 p.m. on the select dates below.

Band Lineup:

September 25th – Justin Trawick

New this season, we’re partnering with the Riggs Park Farmers Market to bring even more community programming to The Modern. Visit for fresh produce, local food vendors, and a vibrant neighborhood gathering.

Food Vendors from the Farmers Market*

9/25 – Sweet and Salty Bakery LLC – Chef Alicia Aguilera – Empanadas, Sandwiches