Friday Night Fishing

Anacostia

Diamond Teague Park

Free

About This Event

The Friday Night Fishing program is a free, family-friendly, learn-to-fish program. It takes place along the Navy Yard on the Anacostia from June to August each summer. Open to all ages. ARK, and partner Earth Conservation Corps, provide everything you need for you and your family to learn how to fish in a fun and educational environment.

Friday, June 23, 2023 05:00 pm

Diamond Teague Park
